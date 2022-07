Rangers president Jon Daniels said Tuesday that Alexy will shift to the bullpen at Triple-A Round Rock, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Alexy failed to make Texas' Opening Day rotation and has struggled as a starter for Triple-A Round Rock this year with a 6.43 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 74:39 K:BB across 70 innings. The 24-year-old will now move to the bullpen in hopes of straightening things out.