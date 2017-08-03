Griffin (oblique) was activated from the disabled list and will start Thursday's game against the Twins.

As expected, Griffin will rejoin the Rangers' rotation to make his first start since May 26. The 29-year-old, who was on the 60-day disabled list with an oblique strain, owned a 5.77 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 39 innings (eight starts) before landing on the shelf.