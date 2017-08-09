Griffin (5-3) allowed four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over five innings in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mets. He struck out three.

All the damage came in the first two innings, after which Griffin settled down and gave the Rangers a chance to mount what proved to be a futile comeback. It's the third time in 10 starts this season that the right-hander has surrendered three or more homers, leaving him with a 5.40 ERA and ghastly 2.7 HR/9. He'll be a very risky fantasy play in his next outing Sunday at home against the explosive Astros.