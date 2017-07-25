Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Could return Saturday
The Rangers are considering activating Griffin (oblique) for Saturday's start against the Orioles, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Griffin built up to 73 pitches during his rehab start with Double-A Frisco on Monday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five over five scoreless innings. If the Rangers decide Griffin is not quite ready to return after an extended absence, they could turn to either Austin Bibens-Dirkx or Nick Martinez to take Tyson Ross' turn in the rotation. Ross was placed on the 10-day DL on Monday with a blister issue.
