Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Ekes out win Tuesday
Griffin (6-3) picked up the win over the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing only one run on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four.
The Rangers gave him plenty of run support, but Griffin needed 93 pitches (59 strikes) just to get through the minimum number of innings necessary to qualify for the win. Since his complete-game shutout of the Padres in early May, the righty has lasted more than five innings just once in six appearances, making him tough to rely on heading into Sunday's home start against the White Sox.
