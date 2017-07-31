Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Limited to two innings in final rehab start
Griffin (oblique) tossed two scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, giving up two hits and one walk while striking out four batters.
It was initially expected that Griffin would work up to 90 pitches in his fourth and final rehab start, but the Rangers opted to shorten his outing in the event he's needed for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, according to Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News. The Rangers are tentatively listing Yu Darvish as their probable starter for Tuesday, but since there's a good chance he'll be dealt prior to Monday's trade deadline, Griffin could be activated from the 60-day disabled list early as a contingency plan. If Darvish remains with the Rangers to make the Tuesday start, Griffin may not rejoin the rotation until the club's four-game series with the Twins next weekend.
