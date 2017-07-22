Griffin (oblique) will make the next start of his rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Monday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The rehabbing righty was shelled in Wednesday's rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock, so the Rangers will send him down a level to work out the kinks. Although Griffin is eligible to return from the disabled list on Wednesday, he's expected to make at least one more rehab start after Monday's outing, so it seems like he won't be ready to return to the Rangers until early August. His role upon his activation is also up in the air, but more details on that front should emerge as he progresses further through his rehab assignment.