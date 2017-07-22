Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Next rehab start set for Monday
Griffin (oblique) will make the next start of his rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Monday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The rehabbing righty was shelled in Wednesday's rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock, so the Rangers will send him down a level to work out the kinks. Although Griffin is eligible to return from the disabled list on Wednesday, he's expected to make at least one more rehab start after Monday's outing, so it seems like he won't be ready to return to the Rangers until early August. His role upon his activation is also up in the air, but more details on that front should emerge as he progresses further through his rehab assignment.
More News
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Rocked in Wednesday rehab start•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Will move rehab to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Throws three innings Friday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Prepping for throwing BP•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Live BP set for Friday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Throws bullpen session Monday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...