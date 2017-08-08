Griffin is now slated to start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With Andrew Cashner unable to start due to a sore neck, Griffin will slide up a day to fill in for him, leaving Wednesday's starter to be announced.

