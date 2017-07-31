Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Option to start Tuesday
Griffin (oblique) could be activated from the disabled list Tuesday to start against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Griffin has been out since late May, but if he's healthy enough, he seems like a logical choice to resume his normal role in Texas' rotation. Nick Martinez is also an option to start Tuesday, although Griffin appears to be the favorite for the start if his oblique holds up. Things should become clearer as Tuesday's game time approaches.
More News
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Limited to two innings in final rehab start•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Will make additional rehab start Saturday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Could return Saturday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Next rehab start set for Monday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Rocked in Wednesday rehab start•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Will move rehab to Triple-A•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...