Griffin (oblique) could be activated from the disabled list Tuesday to start against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Griffin has been out since late May, but if he's healthy enough, he seems like a logical choice to resume his normal role in Texas' rotation. Nick Martinez is also an option to start Tuesday, although Griffin appears to be the favorite for the start if his oblique holds up. Things should become clearer as Tuesday's game time approaches.