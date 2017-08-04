Griffin (5-2) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over six innings during Thursday's win over the Twins. He struck out four.

Griffin looked quite comfortable in his first start off the 60-day DL after missing the past two months with an oblique strain. The 29-year-old faced the minimum in five of his six innings and surrendered his only run on an RBI double by Byron Buxton in the bottom of the third inning. He likely could've pitched deeper into the game but manager Jeff Banister opted to play it safe and removed Griffin from the contest after just 81 pitches. He'll look to build on his success during his upcoming scheduled start against the Mets next Wednesday.