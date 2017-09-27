Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Rocked in relief Tuesday
Griffin was retired one batter and was charged with five runs on five hits and a hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Astros.
Griffin was making his third appearance in relief since being pulled from the rotation in favor of Nick Martinez following his Sept. 10 start. He's given up a total of seven runs in 5.1 innings during those appearances, giving manager Jeff Banister little reason to question his decision to drop Griffin from the rotation. Griffin is set to become a free agent during the offseason and could have to settle for a one-year deal or even a minor-league contract after compiling a 5.94 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 77.1 frames in 2017.
