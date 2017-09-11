Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Shelled by Yankees in short outing
Griffin (6-6) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees after allowing five runs on five hits with one walk and no strikeouts in three-plus innings.
Griffin failed to get an out in the fourth inning before being chased in what ultimately turned into a six-run frame for the visitors. The right-hander has only managed to pitch more than six innings in one of 15 starts thanks to a combination of control problems and a tendency to get burned by the long ball. He'll look to lower his 3.38 BB/9 and 2.25 HR/9 in Friday's road tilt against the Angels.
