Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Undone by three-run fourth inning in loss
Griffin (6-4) allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts over five innings in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
All of Chicago's offense came in the fourth inning, as Griffin allowed five of the first six hitters to reach with a walk, an infield single and a hit batter contributing to the carnage. That one poor inning was all it took to stick the right-hander with a loss, as Texas' normally explosive home offense was kept off the board until the ninth inning. Griffin's still fortunate to have a 6-4 record given his 5.10 ERA in 12 starts, so the lack of run support was due to come at some point. He'll hope for better luck Friday in Oakland.
