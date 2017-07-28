Griffin (oblique) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

There was speculation that Griffin could be Saturday's starter at the big-league level, but the club decided that he could use another rehab start before returning to the team. The right-hander has been out since late May with a strained right oblique, but appears to be on the verge of returning to the Rangers. Griffin will look to go at least five innings during Saturday's start, as he continues to build back his arm strength against stiffer competition than he's faced since landing on the DL. Austin Bibens-Dirkx will likely toe the rubber for the Rangers on Saturday against Baltimore.