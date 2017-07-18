Griffin (oblique) will make his second rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Round Rock, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After tossing three innings for the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona League team Friday, Griffin will move up a few rungs on the minor-league ladder for his next turn. He's also expected to work deeper into the start, with the right-hander aiming to cover four innings or 60 pitches. Griffin would likely require one final rehab start beyond Wednesday's before being activated from the 60-day disabled list, perhaps at some point next week.