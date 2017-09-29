Jimenez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

With the Rangers expected to shut down top catcher Robinson Chirinos (hamstring) for the rest of the season, Jimenez, a September callup, will move up a rung on the depth chart to serve as the top backup to Brett Nicholas for the team's final handful of games. It's expected that Nicholas will be behind the plate Friday and Saturday, but Jimenez could handle catching duties in the season finale Sunday since it's a day game after a night game. The 27-year-old slashed an unremarkable .245/.275/.398 across 207 plate appearances with Triple-A Round Rock this season.