Zavala (elbow), who was placed on Double-A Frisco's 7-day injured list April 6, was cleared to face live pitching last week at extended spring training, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The outfielder remains on the mend from the UCL brace procedure he underwent last November as an alternative to Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old started a throwing program in late January and has reached a major milestone in his recovery by facing pitching, but he's still a couple weeks away from being ready to play in extended spring training games. Wilson relays that if Zavala steers clear of any setbacks, he could be cleared to make his 2023 debut for Frisco by the middle of May.