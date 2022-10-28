Zavala batted .277/.420/.453 with 16 homers, 14 steals and an 89:108 BB:K across 111 games split between High-A and Double-A this season.

A 22-year-old hitting well in High-A isn't big news, but Zavala was even better following his promotion to Double-A, which certainly adds to his prospect allure. A second-round pick in 2021, Zavala put up a terrifically well-rounded first full season in the big leagues this year, showing off his remarkable plate discipline while flashing both pop and speed. He may not grow into a fantasy superstar outside of leagues that count OBP, but Zavala looks like he's got all the components of a solid big-league outfielder.