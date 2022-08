Zavala was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Frisco, retroactive to Aug. 13. He appeared to get hurt while making a diving catch on Saturday, SB Nation reports.

Zavala was hitting .400 (10-for-25) with two home runs in eight games since he was promoted to Double-A. The second round pick from 2021 hit .278/.424/.441 with 11 home runs, 10 steals, 79 strikeouts and 68 walks in 81 games at High-A.