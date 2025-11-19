The Rangers selected Ortiz's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Ortiz's offensive production took off once he reached Triple-A and the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League in early August, as he slashed .283/.388/.565 with nine homers, 33 RBI and 32 runs scored in just 41 games at Round Rock. The 23-year-old will receive a 40-man roster spot and protection from the Rule 5 Draft following his late-season surge, and his ability to play first base and right field will boost his chances of reaching the majors at some point in 2026.