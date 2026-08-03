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Rangers' Adam Macko: Dealt to Rangers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rangers acquired Macko from the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for Josh Smith and Josh Stephan, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Macko has made a full-time move to the bullpen this season, posting a 4.91 ERA and 23:10 K:BB over 22 innings for the Blue Jays and a 4.07 ERA and 29:11 K:BB across 24.1 frames with Triple-A Buffalo. The 25-year-old had been optioned to the minors last week, but it's unclear whether the Ranger intend to put him on the big-league roster or send him to Triple-A Round Rock.

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