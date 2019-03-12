Rangers' Adam Moore: Heads to minor-league camp
Moore was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Moore received a major-league camp invitation with his minor-league deal in February but was never particularly likely to make the team. The veteran has appeared in at least one major-league game in nine of the last 10 years but has only once gotten into more than nine games in a season.
