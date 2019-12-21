Garcia was traded to the Rangers on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Wednesday, but he was able to find a new home with the Rangers via trade. Garcia spent 2019 with Triple-A Memphis, where he recorded a .818 OPS with 32 home runs and 96 RBI. He has limited major-league experience in the past, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of his time at the Triple-A level. Jimmy Herget was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.