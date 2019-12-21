Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Acquired by Rangers
Garcia was traded to the Rangers on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.
The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Wednesday, but he was able to find a new home with the Rangers via trade. Garcia spent 2019 with Triple-A Memphis, where he recorded a .818 OPS with 32 home runs and 96 RBI. He has limited major-league experience in the past, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of his time at the Triple-A level. Jimmy Herget was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Designated for assignment•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Optioned to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Recalled from minors•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Contract purchased by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Experiencing power surge in Memphis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Kluber, Bumgarner concerns?
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...