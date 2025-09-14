The Rangers reinstated Garcia (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting in right field and batting cleanup Sunday versus the Mets.

The outfielder landed on the shelf in early September due to a quadriceps strain, but he'll end up spending little more than the 10-day minimum on the injured list. Garcia will look to pick up where he left off, as he had an .867 OPS with eight doubles and three homers in the 18 games preceding his absence.