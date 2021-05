Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

The 28-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. Garcia hasn't gone more than two games in a row without a hit since being called up by the Rangers in mid-April, and he's batting .296 with 11 homers, four steals, 20 runs and 28 RBI through 33 contests.