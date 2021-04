Garcia went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI on Wednesday against the Rays.

Garcia has started in each of his first two games in the big-leagues this season, and has been productive in each. On Wednesday, he tripled on a deep shot to right field before being called out at home plate trying to score on an inside-the-park home run. It's unclear how regularly Garcia will play while he's with the big-league club, though the team has rotated its other players to get him in the lineup early on.