Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

He got the Rangers on the board in the second inning by launching an Ian Anderson changeup over the fence in left-center field. Garcia already has four homers and three steals through 20 games, and he could make a good trade target if the team currently rostering him is put off by his .203 batting average -- the 29-year-old's 25.9 percent strikeout rate is a big step forward from his 31.2 percent mark in 2021, and his .220 BABIP suggests he's had some bad luck so far.