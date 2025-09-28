Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

Garcia crushed his 19th homer of the year and his first of the month of September. The veteran outfielder has been quite disappointing in 2025 -- his .665 OPS is a career worst, and he's in jeopardy of turning in his first season without 20 homers since becoming a full-time player in 2021. With a poor .227 batting average over 503 at-bats to boot, Garcia might be a tough player to rank in 2026.