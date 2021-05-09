site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Blasts eighth homer
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Mariners.
The left-handed hitter cranked a homer in the eighth inning to even up the game. It was the eighth dinger for Garcia and he is now .278/.324/.567 in 2021.
