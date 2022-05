Garcia went 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 7-1 win over Boston.

Garcia got a day off Saturday, but he was productive and went yard for the first time since April 29. In spite of his dominance at the plate in Sunday's series finale, he's struck out in 10 of his 11 games since the start of May and has hit .222 with two homers, two doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and a stolen base during that time.