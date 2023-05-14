Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Athletics.

Garcia hit an RBI single in the third inning and ended an eight-run eighth inning with a grand slam. Over six games since his last homer, Garcia had gone 3-for-21 with just one RBI, so this was a good return to form. The outfielder is up to 10 long balls, 42 RBI, 30 runs scored, three stolen bases and six doubles while slashing .255/.318/.497 through 39 contests.