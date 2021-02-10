Garcia was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Wednesday.
Garcia failed to record a hit while striking out four times over seven plate appearances with the Rangers during the abbreviated 2020 season. As a result, he was designated for assignment Wednesday after the Rangers signed right-hander Mike Foltynewicz. Garcia could still compete for a major-league roster spot during spring training in 2021, but he could have to begin the year in the minors given his lack of experience in the big leagues.