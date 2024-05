Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Angels.

This was Garcia's third homer in his last four games and his 11th long ball of the campaign. The outfielder is hitting just .190 (8-for-42) over his last 10 contests, but five of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. He's slashing .251/.297/.491 with 35 RBI, 24 runs scored, four stolen bases and nine doubles through 46 games as the Rangers' usual cleanup hitter.