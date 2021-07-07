Garcia went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Garcia managed his first three-hit game since May 29, and he also extended his hitting streak to six contests with the effort. He did the majority of his damage by going yard in the eighth inning to record his 21st home run of the season. On the campaign, Garcia has a .276/.313/.535 line with 42 runs scored and 59 RBI across 316 plate appearances. He's accomplished that impressive line despite striking out a 30.7 percent clip.