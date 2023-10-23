Garcia went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Making his return following an ejection in Friday's outing, Garcia looked to be pressing at the plate after striking out in his first four at-bats. However, he managed to find his power stroke in the ninth, launching a grand slam off Ryne Stanek to quash any hopes of the Astros making a comeback in the bottom of the inning. Garcia is now riding a three-game homer streak as he propels his team forward in the ALCS. The slugging outfielder's five home runs in 11 games this postseason now put him in a four-way tie for second-most hit in this year's playoffs. During that stretch, Garcia has slashed .277/.306/.617 with 13 runs and 15 RBI.