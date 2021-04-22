Garcia went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Angels.
With the Rangers down 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Garcia launched a Mike Mayers offering to center field to put Texas in the lead for good. The 28-year-old is far from polished, getting caught stealing for the second time in three attempts Wednesday and striking out for the 12th time in nine games since joining the roster, but Garcia's supplied a lot more offense in center field than Leody Taveras has, hitting .250 (9-for-36) with three homers and eight RBI.