Garcia will sit Tuesday against the Giants.
Garcia wasn't even part of the Rangers' roster until his contract was selected April 13, but he's started every single game between then and now. He's clearly earned the everyday role, hitting .295/.336/.590 through 113 plate appearances, and he's shown no signs of slowing down, posting a 1.225 OPS over his current nine-game hitting streak. He still needs the occasional rest, however, so David Dahl will move to center field in his absence Tuesday to get him a breather.