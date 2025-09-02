Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Dealing with quadriceps injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia suffered a quadriceps injury in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Garcia torqued his quad while beating out a potential double play at first base in the top of the ninth inning, ultimately remaining in the contest. The outfielder is set to be evaluated Tuesday, and he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
