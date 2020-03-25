Garcia batted .318 (7-for-22) with three home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored along with one stolen base and one caught stealing over 14 Cactus League appearances.

Garcia is a powerful bat from the right side, which could be useful to the lefty-dominant Rangers despite the significant swing-and-miss in his game. He entered camp as a long shot to make the roster, but those chances improved when Willie Calhoun sustained a fractured jaw. The thought being that the versatile Nick Solak would start in left field in place of Calhoun, while Garcia and Scott Scott Heineman duke it out as the fifth outfielder. And if Solak's position flexibility was needed elsewhere on the diamond, all the better for Garcia. However, the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic means Calhoun could be ready by the time baseball resumes. In that event, expect Garcia to start the season at Triple-A Nashville.