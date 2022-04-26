Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over Houston.

Hitting out of the two-hole for just the third start of his career, Garcia delivered a three-run double in the eighth inning to give the Rangers separation. Texas manager Chris Woodward tweaked the lineup -- switching Garcia and Corey Seager -- to encourage Garcia to be more aggressive, per Arianna Vedia of MLB.com. He bought in to being more patient at the plate, but the club also needs Garcia to keep some level of the aggression he showed in 2021. After walking five times in his first 26 plate appearances, the slugging outfielder has just one free pass in the 42 since. Garcia's bat has been quiet to start the season, but he's hit safely in seven of the last eight games, posting a line of .258/.294/.452 with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and five runs scored.