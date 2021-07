Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Garcia's sixth-inning single with the bases loaded drove home the tying and winning runs, giving him 61 RBI (seventh in MLB) over 78 games as the first half draws to a close. It appears pitchers adjusted to Garcia during the month of June, but he's adjusted back and is slashing .303/.361/.485 since the start of July.