Garcia went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.

Garcia's two-run single in the third gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead, which they relinquished a half-inning later. The runs driven in give Garcia 30 RBI, ranking him tied for ninth in MLB. He knocks in a run every 4.3 at-bats.