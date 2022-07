Garcia went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Garcia continues to rake, hitting in eight straight games going back to before the All-Star break. The outfielder is 13-for-31 (.419) with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and six runs scored during that stretch. Garcia leads the Rangers in extra-base hits (41), RBI (61), slugging (.473) and runs scored (55).