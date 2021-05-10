Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Garcia drove in a pair of runs on base hits in the third and sixth innings but his biggest hit of the day was a three-run blast to left center that gave the Rangers plenty of breathing room with a 7-2 lead in the fifth. Sunday's was his fourth multi-hit performance in the last six games as he's now slashing .297/.339/.604 with nine home runs, 26 RBI and 16 runs scored. He's been one of the bigger surprises over the first month with him only appearing in 24 major league games before this year.