Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Mariners.

Garcia hit a single in the sixth inning, scoring Eli White for the Rangers' only run of the day. The 28-year-old has slowed down as of late since hitting two home runs on June 23. Since then, he is batting .231 with just six RBI and five runs. However, on the season he is slashing .270/.306/.522 with 20 long balls, 58 RBI, 40 runs and eight steals in 307 plate appearances.