Garcia went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a two-run double in Saturday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Garcia went 0-for-6 across the first two games of the series, but he played a pivotal role in Texas' win Saturday. He got the Rangers on the board with a two-run double in the first inning, and in his next plate appearance he took Walker Buehler long for a 414-foot solo homer in the fourth frame. Garcia had a down year by his standards last season and is looking to return to his 2023 form when he registered a .836 OPS with 39 home runs and 107 RBI in 637 plate appearances.