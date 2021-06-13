site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Drives in two
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Dodgers.
Garcia has not dropped off since a hot start with the Rangers. He's never gone more than two games without a hit and ranks tied for seventh in MLB with 46 RBI.
