Garcia was removed from Wednesday's game with right knee discomfort, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia made an awkward landing after attempting to rob Michael Brantley of a home run in the second inning of Wednesday's game, and he had to leave with a trainer. The severity of Garcia's injury remains unknown, but he will be able to take advantage of the Rangers' day off Thursday and could potentially return to start Friday against the A's.