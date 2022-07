Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Garcia's hitting streak is up to seven games (11-for-27), and he's swatted three homers in that span. It's his third streak of at least seven games since the start of June, as the outfielder has found more consistency at the plate. He's slashing .249/.294/.467 with 18 long balls, 59 RBI, 54 runs scored and 14 stolen bases in 17 tries through 91 contests this year.