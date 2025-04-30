Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Garcia was one of three Rangers to log three RBI in Tuesday's rout, and each of his RBI came on a bases-clearing double during Texas' eight-run barrage in the sixth inning. The veteran slugger still has just one extra-base hit in his last six games and hasn't homered in any of his last eight, batting .191 with two big flies, 10 RBI, eight runs scored over 89 at-bats in April. Garcia does have three stolen bases during this span, though.